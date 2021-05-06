Street Cinema coming to downtown Tupelo

Local movie fans can enjoy classic movies under the stars at Street Cinema, a pop-up picture show coming to downtown Tupelo.

The first Street Cinema will pop up Saturday, May 22 at three locations:

* Tupelo Farmers’ Depot will feature a kids’ movie at 8 p.m.

* Troy Street Park public parking will feature a classic movie at 8 p.m.

* Corner of South Broadway and Clark Street behind the Silver Moon Club will feature a cult classic movie at 9:30 p.m.

Organized by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Street Cinema was created for citizens and visitors to enjoy a fun night downtown.

Bring your lawn chairs, grab a bite to eat at one of the city’s many restaurants, and catch a movie with your friends and family. Coolers are not allowed.

Movies will be chosen through a social media poll on the MyTupelo Instagram and Facebook pages.

TCT Godspell Jr. auditions

Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for Godspell Jr. on May 23 at 2 p.m. and 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre at 201 North Broadway in downtown Tupelo.

The show tells of a group of disciples as they help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing.  Those wishing to audition should be in grades 6-12 and no advance preparation is needed.

Everyone will be asked to sing at auditions.  Please wear a mask and follow all CDC recommendations.

Liz Dawson will direct. Production dates for the show are July 14-16. For more information email the director at ldawson7679@gmail.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.

ICC schedules drama camps

Itawamba Community College has scheduled two drama camps in June at the Fulton Campus.

Summer Paws: A Pounce Through Cat Literature is scheduled for June 7-11 and June 14-18, both from 9 a.m.-noon.  The first camp is for students leaving second through fifth grade, and the second, those who are leaving sixth through ninth grades. Friday programs will be at noon and 6 p.m.

The cost is $100 per child, and it includes a T-shirt and daily snacks.

To register or for more information, email lsmcbride@iccms.edu or send registration by mail to Dr. Laurie McBride, Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS  38843 by the May 24 deadline.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus