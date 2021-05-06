Street Cinema coming to downtown Tupelo
Local movie fans can enjoy classic movies under the stars at Street Cinema, a pop-up picture show coming to downtown Tupelo.
The first Street Cinema will pop up Saturday, May 22 at three locations:
* Tupelo Farmers’ Depot will feature a kids’ movie at 8 p.m.
* Troy Street Park public parking will feature a classic movie at 8 p.m.
* Corner of South Broadway and Clark Street behind the Silver Moon Club will feature a cult classic movie at 9:30 p.m.
Organized by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Street Cinema was created for citizens and visitors to enjoy a fun night downtown.
Bring your lawn chairs, grab a bite to eat at one of the city’s many restaurants, and catch a movie with your friends and family. Coolers are not allowed.
Movies will be chosen through a social media poll on the MyTupelo Instagram and Facebook pages.
TCT Godspell Jr. auditions
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for Godspell Jr. on May 23 at 2 p.m. and 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre at 201 North Broadway in downtown Tupelo.
The show tells of a group of disciples as they help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing. Those wishing to audition should be in grades 6-12 and no advance preparation is needed.
Everyone will be asked to sing at auditions. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC recommendations.
Liz Dawson will direct. Production dates for the show are July 14-16. For more information email the director at ldawson7679@gmail.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.
ICC schedules drama camps
Itawamba Community College has scheduled two drama camps in June at the Fulton Campus.
Summer Paws: A Pounce Through Cat Literature is scheduled for June 7-11 and June 14-18, both from 9 a.m.-noon. The first camp is for students leaving second through fifth grade, and the second, those who are leaving sixth through ninth grades. Friday programs will be at noon and 6 p.m.
The cost is $100 per child, and it includes a T-shirt and daily snacks.
To register or for more information, email lsmcbride@iccms.edu or send registration by mail to Dr. Laurie McBride, Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843 by the May 24 deadline.