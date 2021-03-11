McCollum coming to BancorpSouth Arena
TUPELO • Parker McCollum, an Americana/country singer-songwriter, will perform March 25 at BancorpSouth Arena.
McCollum, a Texas native, first rose to fame in 2015 after the release of his debut album, “The Limestone Kid.” He then followed up in 2017 with his second album, “Probably Wrong.”
McCollum’s latest single, “To Be Loved By You,” is the follow-up to his recent No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart.”
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $30-$60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the concert.
NMSO second TV concert March 20
TUPELO • The second North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra concert of the season will be broadcast at noon Saturday, March 20 on WTVA ABC in Tupelo.
The concert will combine a dynamic new work by young composer Jessie Montgomery in a rhapsody on “The Star Spangled Banner” and the “Symphony No. 7” of Beethoven.
The program, recorded at the University of Mississippi, will be posted on the NMSO’s social media following the broadcast.
NMSO will continue to provide ongoing schedule updates on its website and through social media.
TCT sets auditions for ‘Something Rotten’
TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for the musical “Something Rotten” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21 and 6 p.m. Monday, March 22 in the St. James Catholic Church Family Life Center on North Gloster in Tupelo.
Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, this outrageous, crowd-pleasing farce was nominated for 10 Tony awards and was lauded by audience members and critics alike.
Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare.
No advance preparation is needed and music and a short dance number will be taught at auditions. Those auditioning for ensemble/dancers should be at least 16 years old with principle and supporting roles adult roles 20 years or older.
Christi Houin will direct. For additional info, email christih_3@comcast.net or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.