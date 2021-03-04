Saltillo to host downtown concert
SALTILLO • Blacktop Ridge, the area-based southern rock band, will perform a concert March 13 in downtown Saltillo.
The concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is sponsored by Saltillo Main Street Association and Old Town Steakhouse and Eatery.
Blacktop Ridge features two Saltillo residents: lead singer Jacob Henry and lead guitarist Noah Bridges. The band’s stage will be set up on Mobile Street in the downtown area.
A total of 500 tickets will be sold for the blocked-off concert area downtown. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at one of the following locations: Old Town Steakhouse, Skybox Bar and Grill, Barnyard Boutique, DB’s Flora, Clothesline Boutique.
If the event is not sold out, tickets may be available for purchase at the door the night of the show. Ticket purchases also can be made through PayPal by contacting Sonya Hill-Witcher through Facebook.
Beer for those over 21 will be available only in a designated area. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Arts council announces art competition
IUKA • The Tishomingo Arts Council is hosting an art competition this month for visual artists of all mediums within Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
The competition will recognize finalists and award cash prizes for the top four entries. Ten finalists will serve as the inspiration for poets in the council’s Ekphrastic Poetry Competition in April.
Email submissions to tishcoarts@gmail.com with the subject line “March Art Contest.” A $5 entry fee should be paid to tishcoarts@gmail.com via PayPal. Deadline is March 27 and the winners will be announced March 31.
Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix returns
TUPELO • Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix concert returns March 20 with a blues round robin in the concert hall.
Featured performers are Sam Mosley, Duwayne Burnside and Libby Rae Watson. The show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., moves into concert hall to allow room for social distancing. There will be limited seating and protective masks must be worn.
Tickets are $15 adults and $10 students and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/144041743733