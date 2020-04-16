Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has started the “Mayor’s Music Series,” a daily live performance by local musicians and Elvis tribute artists on Facebook.
Each performance starts at 5:30 p.m. Shelton, in announcing the series, said the artists will start the set on Facebook Live from their page and the video will be shared on the City of Tupelo – Mayor’s Office page, Shelton’s personal Facebook page and other city pages.
The series began Tuesday night and will continue for 30 days. Local musician Matt Nolan and past Tupelo Elvis Festival tribute artist winner Nick Perkins were the first artists to perform in the series.
NMSO cancels concert
Due to the ongoing public health concerns with COVID-19, the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra has canceled the concert scheduled for Saturday.
“The health and safety of our musicians and patrons is our main priority. We look forward to celebrating the transformative power of music with you as soon as possible,” said Lisa Martin, NMSO executive director.
If you purchased a ticket through Eventbrite, you will receive a refund. If you are a season ticket holder, look for a letter in the mail this week explaining your options.
The NMSO invites everyone to view its Facebook page as it presents NMSO musicians performing #livefromhome.
For more information, call (662) 842-8433 or email lisa@nmsymphony.com
TCT offers scholarships
Tupelo Community Theatre offers four $500 scholarships each year to students attending Mississippi high schools and universities.
Students must complete at least 12 hours each semester (or its equivalent if on the quarter system) and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA. Details about each scholarship and the application form may be obtained at www.tct.ms.
The applications deadline this year has been extended until 4 p.m. Friday, May 1. Recipients will be notified by June 1.
For more information, contact the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.