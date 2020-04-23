The laughs will have to wait for “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
Tupelo Community Theatre’s final production of the 2019-20 season has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The musical comedy was scheduled to open tonight.
TCT plans to announce new show dates soon. In the meantime, the “Spamalot” cast continues to rehearse through video conferencing.
The pandemic has affected the area’s spring community theater schedule.
Cast members of Corinth Theatre-Arts’ “Frozen Jr.” are rehearsing online. The production, scheduled for April 30-May 10, has been postponed with a possible make-up date in June.
CT-A also has left on its schedule “Summer and Smoke” on May 21-31, “All in The Timing” on June 5-7 and “Chicago” on June 18-28.
Starkville Community Theatre canceled its production of “9 to 5: The Musical” set for this month. SCT is scheduled to present “The Legend of Georgia McBride” on May 26-30.
Sessions Virtual Mic Friday
Sessions Open Mic, a monthly event at the Link Centre in Tupelo, will be streaming live Friday night on Facebook.
Sessions is open to all spoken word artists, singers, musicians, comedians and others who want to show off their talent.
Anyone wanting to be a part of the virtual open mic must contact Adrian at (662) 231-2822 or adrian1914@hotmail.com no later than tonight so Zoom login information can be sent in time.
Sessions Open Mic will go live on the Link Centre Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Danzig sings Elvis
Danzig, the heavy metal/punk singer, is paying tribute to Elvis Presley on his new album. “Danzig Sings Elvis” will be released Friday.
The album includes a few well-known Elvis recordings like “One Night” and “Fever” and some that were not hits. Danzig will be on tour later this year to support the album.
“Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Danzig said in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ came on with Elvis. I was like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”
To stream Danzig’s “One Night” single, visit orcd.co/danzigsingsonenight. To pre-order/pre-save the album, visit orcd.co/danzigsingselvisalbum.
Missihippi finalists invited
Carver Commodore was the winner of the Missihippi Music and Arts Festival’s online Battle of the Bands that ended last week.
The Florence, Alabama-based band received the majority of the votes cast in the finals of the eight-band, three-round tournament. It also won $750 for finishing first.
The festival also announced Monday The Pearl Divide, the Jackson band that finished second to Carver Commodore, will also perform at the festival.
The second annual Missihippi festival is set for Aug. 28-29 at the Foxfire Ranch located near Waterford in Marshall County.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Pell, The Brook and the Bluff, The Vegabonds, Betcha, CBDB, Dent May, Kendall St. Company, Inasense, Missihippian, plus a late night hippijam hosted by Subcontra and featuring special guests.