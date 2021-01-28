Elvis Fest accepting artwork submissions
TUPELO • The Tupelo Elvis Festival is accepting official festival artwork submissions for the 2021 event. Local artists are encouraged to participate, with submissions due by Feb. 20. Some participants may also be featured on the TupeloMainStreet.com website or social media.
All entries – required to be in JPG, PNG or PDF formats – should be submitted to info@tupelomainstreet.com. A jury of local artists will decide the winner, who will be announced in March.
The winner will receive $1,000 and a framed poster. The winner will be asked to sign and number 100 posters. Additionally, thefestival will own rights to the artwork for sale and marketing purposes on social media, and traditional media outlets leading up the festival in June.
TCT hosts ‘Crimes’ auditions today
TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre will host auditions for Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Crimes of the Heart” on 6 p.m. today at the Lyric Theatre.
This dark Southern comedy features three eccentric sisters who come together after one shoots her husband, exposing their unique quirks, longings, and regrets as each comes to terms with the consequences of her own “crime of the heart.”
The characters:
• Lenny, The oldest sister, the one who takes care of everybody and tries to keep the peace, has a deformed ovary.
• Meg – The second sister, flamboyant, wants to be a singer, a heartbreaker.
• Babe – The youngest sister, married older rich man, sweet, pretty naive.
• Barnett – Young eager lawyer, develops a crush on Babe.
• Doc – Longtime native of the town, handicapped leg, has always been in doomed love with Meg.
• Chick – Wealthier cousin and neighbor of the McGrath sisters, nosy, bossy, gossipy, talkative, provides comic relief.
The actors may range in age from 21-45. No advance preparation needed.
Performance dates will be discussed at auditions. The play will be directed by Jonathan Martin. For more information visit www.tct.ms, email the director at jonathanwmartin@yahoo.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.
The ‘MAX’ features Williams in exhibit
meridian • The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will celebrate Tennessee Williams with an exhibit, “The Painter and the Playwright,” which opens Feb. 6.
Williams, one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century, was also a painter. While the Columbus native used his plays to explore the dynamics of the American South and his tumultuous upbringing, Williams turned to painting to express other private thoughts.
The exhibit will run through April 11, and attendance is free with regular museum admission. The MAX is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The museum is located at 2155 Front Street.