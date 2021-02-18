Tupelo Community Theatre up for spot in national festival
TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre is one of 38 theatre groups in the nation being considered to perform virtually during the American Association of Community Theatre’s annual festival.
Eleven out of the 38 will be chosen to have their performances livestreamed during the online festival June 14-20. A 12th production will be selected from community theaters on U.S. military bases in Europe.
TCT, the only Mississippi theatre group selected for this year’s contest, will present Conon McPherson’s “The Seafarer” as its entry.
TCT’s ‘Elf The Musical’ now available online
TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical” can now be seen virtually through Video On Demand.
The streaming program is a recording of TCT’s December production based on the popular Christmas comedy movie. “Elf” was well received by TCT patrons, but the final two Saturday performances were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
A 48-hour rental of “Elf” can be ordered by visiting showtix4u.com. Type “Tupelo” in the Find an Organization search bar. Tickets are $10 for one student viewing, $25 for one adult viewing and $50 for a family/group viewing.
If you’re a TCT season member who did not see the performance or you purchased tickets for the canceled performances, email 1tct@bellsouth.net for your access code.
“Elf” will be available online through March 31.
Corinth Theatre-Arts revises ‘Charlie Brown’ schedule
CORINTH • Corinth Theatre-Arts has postponed the start of its youth production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a week due to the recent winter storm.
CT-A’s presentation of the comedy musical is now scheduled for Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. for the Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6 performances. The Feb. 28 and March 7 shows start at 2 p.m.
Two casts of students actors were chosen for the production. The February performances will feature the “Lucy” cast and the March dates the “Linus” cast.
Tickets for the performances can be purchased through the theater company’s website, wheretheatrecomesalive.com.