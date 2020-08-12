Itawamba County School District (ICSD) officials amended the Return to School Plan last week to reflect Governor Tate Reeve’s executive order mandating masks.
During their Aug. 5 regular board meeting, school officials changed the district’s plan to comply with the Governor’s latest order requiring masks be worn at public gatherings by individuals six-years-old and older. The order expires on August 17.
To alleviate potential problems in classrooms that have both five and six-year-old students, the board voted to require all kindergartners to wear masks. Pre-K students are not required to wear masks.
“We’ll take a look at trying to work in some mask breaks with social distancing, of course,” ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the board. “Wearing a mask all day is not something they are used to and it’s going to be tough for both the students and the teachers. Hopefully, we can work something out.”
Wiygul also addressed extending the deadline for virtual learning. Originally set for July 30, the board did not set a new date but left the window for students to sign up open-ended.
“If at any point a parent feels they want to take their child from the traditional school setting and begin distance learning, they can,” he told the board. “They must remain in virtual learning until the end of the nine weeks, but we want parents to know they do have that option.”
School is set to begin this Friday, August 14, under the board’s approved Return to School Plan. The plan calls for students and teachers to return to a mostly traditional school setting including in-person classes on Monday through Thursday. Students will take part in distance learning from home or a Wi-Fi hotspot on Fridays.
Students who elect to attend school via virtual learning must physically attend school on Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. to take proctored tests or complete proctored assignments. According to the guidelines, this will be a time for student/instructor interaction and no outside persons will be allowed into the schools.
According to a Facebook post by Wiygul, virtual students will not begin school on Friday. Instead, virtual students and parents will receive lesson packets beginning the week of August 17 and will attend a training session on Canvas, the school’s learning management system. Virtual students will also receive Chromebooks.
Daily attendance will be taken based on completion of assignments. Those who utilize the distance learning model will be expected to meet the same academic requirements as traditional students.
Wiygul said with information changing daily, necessary changes will be made to the school’s plans accordingly.