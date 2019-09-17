Scott, Wanda

Wanda Jean Scott died on the night of Sept. 6, in Tupelo after a long battle with illness. She was 74 years old and fought bravely against cancer. Wanda is survived by her children, Tammy Smith and Sid Scott, by her grandchildren, Joey Smith, Nick Smith, Logan Scott and Walker Scott, and by her great granddaughter, Emi Smith. Her parents were Willie Belle and Albert Rayburn Rorie. She had eight brothers and sisters, all of who will miss her dearly. Wanda’s life was a blessing to all who knew her. She was cremated and her ashes will be interred in Pontotoc County. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28.
