Bryant Perkins of Troop 85 completed his Eagle Scout project June 10. He refurbished a flag retirement receptacle for American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo. The receptacle was placed at the American Legion, located at 1875 Legion Lake Road. People may drop off worn and tattered flags and they will be collected and retired properly. In conjunction with this project, Troop 85 hosted a flag collection/retirement and food drive at the Scout Service Center on Flag Day, June 14. The troop collected worn flags and retired them on site, as well as non-perishable food items to benefit the St. Luke food pantry. The troop practiced living the Scout Oath by helping other people at all times, and the Scout Law by being helpful, friendly, courteous and kind. Troop 85 is led by Scoutmaster Vance Perkins.
