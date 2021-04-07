The Tippah Tigers Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp hosted Byron Brady of Raleigh, North Carolina, as guest speaker at their Thursday, April 1 camp meeting. Mr.Brady presented his years of research on the Escape of John Wilkes Booth after his assassination of President Lincoln. He presented the facts and rumors about Booth and then his conclusions based on his research. The camp was entertained by the Tippah Tigers Band playing 1860's era music. Band members are Anthony Leatherwood, Bobby Irvin and Rick Adair.

tina.campbell@djournal.com

