2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards
All-SEC First Team – Coaches
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
All-SEC Second Team – Coaches
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-SEC First Team – Associated Press
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
(U) – Unanimous Selection
All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Associated Press Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas
SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Coaches Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU