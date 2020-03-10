2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards

All-SEC First Team – Coaches

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

All-SEC Second Team – Coaches

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-SEC First Team – Associated Press

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

(U) – Unanimous Selection

All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Associated Press Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Coaches Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

