SEC preseason rankings Sep 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Preseason SEC rankingsVoting by college sports editor Parrish Alford and college writers Michael Katz (Ole Miss) and Stefan Krajisnik:1. Alabama (3 first-place votes)2. Georgia3. Texas A&M4. Florida5. Ole Miss6. LSU7. Auburn8. Kentucky9. Missouri10. Arkansas 11. Mississippi State12. South Carolina 13. Tennessee14. Vanderbilt john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ranking Sec Preseason Sport Ole Miss Parrish Alford Michael Katz South Carolina Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 82° Sunny Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts SEC preseason rankings 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement Drug use in front of kids leads to felony charges 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement CRIME REPORTS: Friday Sept. 3, 2021 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement Man charged with assaulting officer at jail 1 hr ago Local News Tupelo City Council declines to take a shot at expanding alcohol zone citywide 2 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.