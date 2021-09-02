Preseason SEC rankings

Voting by college sports editor Parrish Alford and college writers Michael Katz (Ole Miss) and Stefan Krajisnik:

1. Alabama (3 first-place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Texas A&M

4. Florida

5. Ole Miss

6. LSU

7. Auburn

8. Kentucky

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas 

11. Mississippi State

12. South Carolina 

13. Tennessee

14. Vanderbilt

