It's amazing what can happen when Bulldogs and Rebels pull together for a common cause.
Mississippi State freshman Julie Lopez Ramirez and Ole Miss senior Chiara Tamburlini were members of the International team that won the recent Arnold Palmer Cup tournament in Switzerland, beating the U.S. team 33-27.
Tamburlini won two of her four matches, including a pivotal 3&1 singles win on the final day of the co-ed collegiate event. Lopez Ramirez, the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year, had opened the day with her own 4&3 singles victory.
It’s the second-consecutive year an Ole Miss golfer was part of the winning team at the Palmer Cup. Julie Johnson played for the Team USA squad that won 33-27 in 2021.
Team USA’s co-coach this summer was Kory Henkes of Ole Miss, who led her Rebels to the NCAA team championship a year ago.
U.S. Open qualifiers
At least three men’s golfers from Ole Miss and MSU have qualified for the 122nd U.S. Amateur.
MSU rising junior Harrison Davis had a third-place finish on July 5 at a qualifying event in Decatur, Alabama. The next day a Bulldogs teammate, rising senior Hunter Logan, won his qualifier at the Ole Miss Golf Club by four strokes after a sparkling opening-round 63.
Ole Miss rising sophomore Kye Meeks, from Walnut, also qualified at Oxford by emerging from a four-man playoff along with West Point's Cohen Trolio.
Trolio, a rising sophomore at LSU who went to Oak Hill Academy, memorably reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur in 2020 at age 17.
A Southern Miss golfer, rising junior Bennett Ruby, won a playoff in a qualifier in his native Ontario to also make the field.
The U.S. Amateur will begin Aug. 15 in Paramus, New Jersey.
Oxford’s Easley returning home
C.J. Easley, a former Oxford High School standout who played the last three seasons for Auburn’s men, will join the Ole Miss roster this fall.
In high school, Easley was the overall third-place finisher two years in a row as he helped the Chargers to back-to-back state titles – 2017 in Class 5A and 2018 in Class 6A.