Almost 1,300 North Mississippi Medicare Part D participants received free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs, and more than 900 saved an average of $1,107 in annual prescription medicine costs.
County supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services provided the counseling free in each of their respective counties.
The county counselors completed 1,293 comparisons. Of them, 118 were new to Medicare, 244 elected to keep their current plan, and 931, or 79 percent of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them an average of $1,107 in out-of-pocket costs.
“Saving more than $1,000 in out-of-pocket on prescription drugs is significant to someone especially on a fixed income,” said Three Rivers PDD Executive Director Vernon R., Kelley III. “We salute our county supervisors for partnering with Three Rivers and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services in providing this opportunity.”