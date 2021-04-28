Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Dub Wilson of Sardis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Leory Wilson.
L. L. Drennan is in the Veterans Hospital in Memphis, recuperating from surgery.
Mr. & Mrs. C. O. Simpson of Blue Mountain spent Thursday with Mrs. R. E. Winter.
Miss Rose Mary Tracey and Joe McGill of Memphis spent Thursday with Mr. & Mrs. R. E. Winter.
Visitors in the C. T. Lowery home in the last few days were Mrs. Natoma Ray from Indianapolis, Ind., Mrs. Ruby Stroup, Mrs. Jim Lowery, Mr. & Mrs. L. A. Lowry, Mr. & Mrs. L. A. Pankey. Memphis, Mrs. Ida Mae Bogard, Canaan, Mrs. Hazel Beard, New Albany. Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Gresham of Memphis came for her mother, Mrs. Bertie Queen, who has been visiting with the Lowrys for several days.
John McGaughy is in the Baptist Hospital in Memphis. His room number is 1107 E. Madison.
Recent visitors in the Farley Ormon and George Davis homes were Mr. & Mrs. Pat Davis, Cindy and Molly of Garland, Texas. Sara, Cindy and Molly stayed over for a 2 week visit with her mother who had been in a car accident recently.
Mr. & Mrs. Henry Hammack and daughter, Angie, and Miss Jamye Kaye Thornton of Aberdeen spent the weekend in the home of their grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. J. F. Jordan. Afternoon visitors were Mr. & Mrs. J. C. Reid.
Mrs. Emmett Hobson and Mrs. Pearl Morton Hobson visited over the weekend in the home of Mrs. Nancy Hobson Rose at Columbus. While there they toured Columbus and saw the antebellum homes, visited the Air Force Base and enjoyed a trip to Lownds Lake. Nancy treated them to a Mexican dinner Saturday night. She is attending M.S.C.W. while her husband, Claude is taking his tour duty in Vietnam.
Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Carlton and Bob from Batesville, Miss., Mr. & Mrs. I. C. Humphrey of Holly Springs visited Mr. & Mrs. Ross Shelby Saturday.
Mr. & Mrs. M. C. McLeod had as guest over the weekend, Mr. & Mrs. Norris McLeod, Ronnie and Jimmy of Jackson, Miss.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. W. A. McDonald spent Saturday and Sunday with Mrs. J. W. Thompson and Mr. & Mrs. Obert Ormon.
Saturday Mr. & Mrs. Bill Bell visited Mrs. C. J. Ormon. They had some property damage from the tornado Thursday night.
Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Massengill spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Massengill.
Margaret Edwards spent Thursday until Sunday at home.
Mrs. Christine Bacon of Cincinnati, Ohio, visited her mother, Mrs. Elma Ellzey Saturday until Tuesday. Mrs. Joyce West visited with them Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs. Peggy Moffitt and children spent Sunday with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Massengill.
April 20th Mrs. Effie Shelby, Mrs. Louise Cox, Mrs. Alice Ormon, Mrs. Inez Crumpton, Mrs. Nora Ormon and Mrs. Willie Mason visited Mrs. Lee Dickerson and Mrs. Lena Edwards.
Mr. & Mrs. Howard Wayne Crowson and son of Tuscaloosa, Ala., recently visited his grandmother, Mrs. W. W. Collier.
Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon visited Mrs. Anna Mathis Wednesday.
Mr. & Mrs. John Bryant spent Wednesday and Thursday with Wayne Bryant at Campbell Clinic.