March 13, 2020: the morning we all woke up to the lyrics of REM’s popular 80’s pop song coming true: “It’s the end of the world as we know it.” A national state of emergency, complete with toilet paper shortages, masks, social distancing, canceled our world as we knew it. Scarier than the monster my kids thought was hiding under the bed was this real monster named COVID-19.
And this monster was good at its job of creating fear. With each successive Fox News broadcast, documenting death tolls, I felt my internal fear-o-meter rising. Bella, 18, was abruptly sent home from her freshman college dorm two days earlier, and Jackson, 15, awoke, thinking he was going to school to get an academic award. It occurred to me that if I was scared, so were they, even if they weren’t talking about it. Today, I couldn’t just dust off the old spray bottle of water that I labeled “monster spray” and spray it under their beds to make the COVID-19 monster go away. Given this “unprecedented” situation, what could I do to make them feel better?
Contemplating this, I busied myself spraying Lysol every doorknob in the house, humming REM’s“It’s the end of the world as we know it.” It was my “earworm”—the song stuck in my head. My earworm was interrupted by Jackson asking, "Mom, have you heard of Tiger King?" I hadn't. “Come watch it,” Bella begged, patting the leather cushion on the couch right next to her. I figured my arsenal of cleaning tools would be waiting for me when the episode was over, so I settled down the couch with the kids. The spectacle of Joe Exotic was a powerful diversion. Four episodes later and still on the couch, were all in agreement that we need to stay inside, wash hands-- and that Carole Baskin killed her husband.
In-between the documentary’s tigers and tribulations, my earworm returned. “It’s the end of the world as we know it…
and I feel fine.” Hmm.
So, Michael Stype, you’re saying: the world is ending as you know it, and you. feel. FINE? My “ah-ha” moment, triggered by the lyrics, was that we could choose to: A. be miserable that we have been forced to stay at home together, or B. choose to look for things to help us to feel fine. With Joe Exotic as my witness, that day, we chose option B. And just like that, I asked the kids if they wanted to have a "lockdown party." They looked at me like I was slightly crazy (duh!), smiled, and got excited.
Our “lockdown party” ended up taking on a medical theme, paying tribute to our tireless medical first responders. Bella suggested we drop off some treats to our neighborhood EMT and fire station to support them.
Although I never want a replay of the circumstances which led to our “lockdown party,” some of the ideas could be modified to celebrate the end of quarantine for a friend or loved one. We may need to resuscitate some of these ideas to celebrate FGG’s daughter’s 2023 graduation from nursing school!
A party is not a party without party favors. Everyone “takeaways” from a party, and here are some from our “lockdown” party:
1. Modeling a positive mindset for children is a lifelong gift that costs zero dollars. Children learn how to handle situations by watching the adults in their lives. Reaching for better-feeling thoughts when things look bleak models strong coping skills for kids of any age. When things aren’t going my way and I say something negative and catch myself, I say, out loud, in front of my kids, “Cancel that!” and I replace it with words that are more positive—or, if they catch me first, they say it for me!
2. If there’s one thing the pandemic has reminded us, it’s to be grateful for every day. Why not make today special? As parents and caregivers, we create family culture. Why not create a culture of fun? Brainstorm daily or weekly celebrations with your family, even if it just means you’ll be celebrating Taco Tuesday together! Get older children involved in planning these events. Have them make decorations and food, if applicable.
3. When you’re feeling down and helpless, shifting the focus onto helping others. Brainstorm what small gestures can you and your family do to bring happiness to others, and then go do them.
4. The spectacle and distraction of Tiger King made Joe Exotic the real MVP of 2020's "lockdown." There’s a difference between using distraction as a temporary diversion and numbing yourself with TV, video games, or social media consumption, however. If you are feeling depressed, and the depressed mood lasts for more than two weeks, or is seriously interfering with the ability to function at work, with your family, and in your social life, or is causing you to contemplate or plan to commit suicide, it would be a very good idea for you to consult with a mental health professional as soon as possible.
This week’s column was originally twice as long as this, but I shortened it to make room for more “lockdown party” pics! In 2022 and beyond, let’s all spread more positivity than germs.