Fulton • Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. They include Blue Mountain – Stacy D. Ralph, A.A.; Dumas – Rebecca Dawn Hopkins, certificate; Ripley – Jennifer Louise Sykes, certificate.
Area residents among fall 2020 degree, certificate recipients at ICC
