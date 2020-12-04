RIPLEY • Addictive Inches Hair & Fashion Bar and Just n Cases Phone Cases and Accessories held a ribbon cutting Friday, Dec. 4 in Ripley. The businesses are located at 902C North Main Street in Ripley.
Addictive Inches offers fashionable clothing and accessories, high quality hair extensions and lush Siberian mink eyelashes to help complete your whole beauty look. The shop is owned by Vaneisha Leatherwood. Visit www.addictiveinches.com for more information.
Just n Cases owner, Eric Scott, offers a wide variety of Andriod, iPhone and Air Pod cases along with watch bands with the best styles, quality and prices. You can follow Just n Cases on Facebook and Instagram @justncaseshopee.