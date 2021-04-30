ASHLAND • Ashland Health & Rehab recently gained new clinical management at its facility.
Bethany Pipkin, RN, has been promoted to be AH&R’s new Director of Nursing. She has been a registered nurse for 15 years, the last six years being in the elder care field.
A native and current resident of Hickory Flat, Pipkin is a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. When she’s not leading the clinical staff at Ashland Health & Rehab, her favorite activities include spending time with her husband Rick, daughters Grace and Maddie, and son Tripp – all of whom are very proud of this new chapter in her career.
Andrea “Rachelle” Denham, RN, Ashland Health & Rehab’s new Assistant Director of Nursing, has been in nursing for seven years and has spent the last three of those years as an RN supervisor for AH&R.
A native of Lamar and current resident of Booneville, Denham attends Little Creek Baptist Church in Booneville. In her time off, she enjoys spending time with her husband and best friend Keith, as well as her son Dustin Hodges, 33, and daughter Madison, 10, every chance she gets.
Denham felt called to become a nurse when her son Dustin was seriously injured in an automobile accident. Based on the fantastic care he received, Bryant was inspired to provide the same level of care for others.