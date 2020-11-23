Bank of Holly Springs held a grand opening for its Ashland Branch on Monday, Nov. 9. The bank is located at 56 South Main Street on the square. ”We’re excited to be in Ashland. We look forward to being able to serve our new and existing customers and communities with the same service and commitment that Bank of Holly Springs has dedicated itself to since 1869,” said Adam Hardy, AVP/Loan Officer. Bank of Holly Springs has locations in Holly Springs, Potts Camp, Slayden and Abbeville. The Ashland Branch can be reached at
662-677-6030.