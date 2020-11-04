Cricket Wireless held a ribbon cutting at their store in Ripley on Friday, Oct. 30. During the ribbon cutting the wireless provider donated Chromebooks to the Boys & Girls Club in Ripley. Club members were present to accept the gifts. Cricket is located on City Ave. South next to Factory Connection.
Cricket Wireless holds ribbon cutting, gives donation to Boys & Girls Club (Photo Gallery)
Tina Campbell
