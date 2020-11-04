RIPLEY • The holiday season officially kicked off in Ripley this weekend with Ripley Main Street’s annual Holiday Open House. The event featured 27 small businesses and, as always, was a huge hit. People from Ripley and the surrounding areas filled their bags with handmade local items, trendy clothing, the hottest shoes, and in some shops, enjoyed refreshments.
Grace Eatery and Cafè opened its doors for its first Holiday Open House and featured an array of gourmet coffees as well as a short lunch menu. The line was to the doors for the majority of the day. Shoppers seemed to love being able to grab a warm drink and bite to eat while between shops.
Corduroy, bomber jackets, flared jeans, and graphic tees seem to be the trend for women this Christmas season. Stores like Stella Boutique, It’s A Vibe, Silly Sisters Too, Mid South Medical Supply, Ravishing Ruby, and Southern Culture had lines past the door for the majority of the day while customers shopped the hottest styles for 2020.
“Doc Martin dupes and fur lined jackets have been a huge hit for us today,” said marketing director for Versatile Boutique Alli Scott. “Be on the lookout for our $15 Southern Shirt items on Black Friday.”
Jewelry and shoes were also among hot purchases. Co-owner of Merle Norman Natalie Bullard Floyd barely was able to leave the Ronaldo counter. Shoppers took advantage of the “Half Off For Open House” deal. Craft Shoe Company and Hot Lox Boutique rolled out the holiday shoe trends and will be participating in the rest of the Ripley Main Street events this holiday season.
“Our Cloud-Nine slippers were a huge hit today for the college girls. The indoor outdoor seams are great for dorms,” said Hot Lox Salon & Boutique owner Monica Martindale.
Home decor and handmade items were also huge items shopped Sunday. The fan favorite Gift of Gab displayed its beautiful Christmas decor and Christmas trees while hot new store, Beth’s Bungalow, showcased its handmade items and delicious holiday treats. Be on the lookout for Beth’s upcoming Christmas events over the next few weeks.
The Beauty Parlor rolled out their locally made decor as well this year.
“Our custom embroidered hoop ornaments are definitely going to be a hit this year,” said owner Ellie Lockhart. “You can customize them and they make great gifts for anyone you love.”
House of Flowers, The Seed, Moxie, 2nd Time Around, Rip Jax, Amplify Cosmetics, and Together for Tippah also opened their doors to display their selection of holiday items. “
Be on the lookout over the next few weeks for my holiday makeup items to hit the shelves,” shared Amplify owner Haley Moffitt.
It’s always a plus when you can run into a local store and grab something customizable, and The Locker Room and Keepsake Crafters will be open and taking orders for customized gifts over the next few weeks.
“We can customize almost any item in our store,” said Jeremy Tidwell, owner of The Locker Room. Our windbreakers and hoodies make great gifts for athletes or sports parents.”
The Holiday Open House is just the kick off for the Christmas shopping season. Over the next few weeks, local hometown stores will host specials for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Sip and Shop.