RIPLEY – The holiday season kicks off this weekend in Tippah County. The annual Holiday Open House will take place Sunday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at stores around Ripley. Area merchants will host sale events, display Christmas decorations, offer gift selection ideas, and, in some cases, provide refreshments.
Ripley Main Street Association sponsors the annual event. The organization encourages everyone to support local businesses and protect yourself from COVID-19 in the process.
"We want to encourage everyone to wear their masks," said Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. "We've extended the hours this year so that the shops won't be too full. Some shops are going to be virtual and some might have different hours this year, so I would suggest checking with your favorite shops on times."
A large group of merchants will be participating this year. Those businesses include: Amplify Cosmetics, Baxters Clothing and Extreme Outdoors, Beth's Bungalow, House of Flowers, It's a Vibe, Merle Norman, Mid South Medical Supply, 2nd Time Around, Rip Jax, Ripley Drug (virtual), Silly Sisters Too, Stella Boutique, The Locker Room, The Square Nutrition, The Seed, The Compton Center, Craft Show Store, Gift of Gab, Grace Cafe & Eatery, Hot Lox, Keepsake Crafters, Moxie, Southern Culture, The Beauty Parlor, Together for Tippah and Versatile.
For more information or to join Ripley Main Street, call 662-512-0226.