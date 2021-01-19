RIPLEY • Resting in the southeast corner of the square in Ripley resides a small sporting goods store with a large amount of options for Tippah County residents.
The Locker Room opened in August 2019 and is owned by Jeremy Tidwell and Scott Wilbanks. The sporting goods and apparel store has strong ties to Tippah County and the schools in the area. These ties are apparent as you walk in the door. On looking around the store, shoppers see various pieces of clothing, accessories, and equipment customized with the logos and names of Ripley, Walnut, Falkner, Blue Mountain, and Pine Grove schools.
The Locker Room works with the schools in the area to get sports apparel. If you have a child who attends one of these schools, you may see an order form come home with them on occasion where these items can be purchased.
But what if you happen to miss one of the times when apparel is being sold at the schools? Or what if you want to support your team’s upcoming game, but don’t have any of that school’s gear?
The Locker Room has you covered.
“Our thing is, if someone needs something for that day, or if you’re going to a football game on Friday night at Ripley, or if you’re going to a basketball game at Pine Grove, and you want to wear something to show your school spirit, we got some stuff up here to do that,” Tidwell said.
And if you don’t see something in particular for you or your school? The Locker Room is able to customize pieces to your liking.
“On senior night for the football team, they wanted to give them a gift that was personalized for the student-athletes, so we try to help with that,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell says the store even has had people from New Albany and Corinth contact them for gear specific to their school.
The Locker Room consistently runs sales and deals that are promoted through their Facebook page. They also have a website that allows for orders to be placed that can be shipped from the store to the customer.
The Locker Room is also in a convenient location for athletes, just a few miles from the Sportsplex, providing a helping hand when athletes have missing or broken equipment.
“With us being kind of close to the Sportsplex, it helps especially when we have tournaments or little league. It’s on the way to the park, so if somebody needs something or they forget something, like a belt or a pair of socks, we’re right here,” Tidwell said.
Between the convenience of it’s location, the local apparel that isn’t easily obtained, and the ability to customize pieces to your liking, The Locker Room is a fantastic local option for your sporting goods and equipment needs.