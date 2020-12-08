RIPLEY • The Ripley 76 station, located at 2001 City Ave. North, is one of four 76 stations to hold ribbon cuttings in North Mississippi last week. To mark the occasion, regular unleaded fuel was discounted to 76 cents per gallon for the first 76 vehicles using the My 76 App.
The gas stations are owned by Dees Oil Company Inc in Ripley. Michael Dees, President of Dees Oil Company said he was excited about their partnership with the brand.
“We are very pleased with the 76 brand,” he said. “Five years from now, we expect to have significant representation of the very strong 76 brand in the southeastern corridor. The image looks great and people know the history of the brand. These grand openings will show people that 76 is back and better than ever.”