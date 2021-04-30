ASHLAND • Certified Nursing Assistant Shaletha Norton, a native of Little Egypt and resident of Ashland, has been recognized for her diligence and dedication by being elected Ashland Health & Rehab’s Employee of the Month for March 2021.
When not providing exemplary compassionate care to her geriatric residents, Norton enjoys spending her free time fishing and singing in the choir at St. James’s Church of God in Christ in Ripley.
Norton has been a CNA since 1997 and has worked with Ashland Health & Rehab since 2014. She takes great pride in her work with her residents. Norton’s daughter Beneshia, a dialysis registered nurse, her son Kylan and her parents Lillie and Albert Norton are all tremendously proud of her.