In June 2019, the Mississippi Division of Medicaid announced that Second Wind Dreams (SWD®), Inc. was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to use Civil Money Penalty funding (CMP) in Mississippi skilled nursing homes.
The two-year project brings the patented Virtual Dementia Tour® training to nursing homes to help staff better identify with residents with dementia and improve care. The Virtual Dementia Tour has been scientifically proven to build a greater understanding of dementia through the use of sensory tools and instructions.
As part of the program, Tippah County Health & Rehab also received training on the Dementia Aware Competency Evaluation® (DACE®) to assess person-centered caregiver outcomes.
Connie Jenkins completed all necessary training and assessments of the Virtual Dementia Tour program over the past year.
"We are excited to continue utilizing the program within our nursing home to train new and existing staff and families," said Jenkins.
The Virtual Dementia Tour offers hope to people with dementia and their care partners by providing practical ways to create an environment that supports the disease and increases understanding.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Second Wind Dreams at 678-624-0500 or via email at grants@secondwind.org.