WALNUT • Mike Miskelly has been working on cars for decades, but only recently did he open his own tire shop.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Anne Miskelly, who owned and operated the now closed North Mississippi Tire starting in the early 2000s, Mike knew he had to open his own shop to follow the path his mother laid out.
“She wanted me to keep it going,” Miskelly said. “We talked about it before she passed away.”
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Tippah Tire’s doors have only been open for about 16 months, but the family behind it has a long history in the tire business.
Located on Highway 72 in Walnut, Tippah Tire, owned by Falkner native Mike Miskelly, is now four generations into the tire business. His mother’s shop was in Falkner, but Mike moved the operation to Walnut.
“We’ve had a few people tell us when we moved to Walnut we would lose everything we had,” Miskelly said. “These people here have been good to us. We’ve been really blessed.”
He gives credit to the community of Walnut, but the surrounding areas have also been a big part in their success. In addition to tire service, they also run a 24 hour roadside service truck.
“We’ve been told our prices are fair and we get there quick,” Miskelly said. “They got people closer in Memphis that could go, but somehow it will be a three or four hour wait. If we’re not backed up too bad we can be there in less than an hour.”
The reach Tippah Tire has with its roadside service has allowed Mike and his family to expand outside of Walnut and Tippah County. Although there are no plans to open a second location as of now, Tippah Tire is being recognized for its hard work throughout North Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee.
“We picked up a lot of new customers in Tennessee,” Miskelly said. “All the way from Savannah to Memphis. It's unreal how it's grown.”
Unlike his mother’s North Mississippi Tire shop, which his mother rented, Miskelly now owns the property and building he works out of. He bought the shop along with six acres of land prior to opening Tippah Tire.
“We were raised to work hard and treat everybody the way you want to be treated,” Miskelly said. “Most of the time when somebody needs us they’re having a bad day. We try to help as many people as we can.”
Since he and his family now own the land, Miskelly is hopeful his descendants will continue Tippah Tire into the future when he’s long gone, just as he did with his mother’s shop.
“We’re hoping my son and grandson will continue it once my wife and I retire or pass away,” Miskelly said. “We’re really proud of it.”
Tippah Tire is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Highway 72 in Walnut and their roadside service is available 24 hours a day.
“We appreciate all the support we’ve had since we’ve been here from the community and the surrounding areas,” Miskelly said. “We look forward to serving them for a long time.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.