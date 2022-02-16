I’ve been feeling uninspired over the past week.
Okay, I have been in an emotional rut.
Well, immediately, I can only imagine the observations. “What in the world does The Little Mrs. FGG have to feel down about? Count your blessings, you have so much to be grateful for.”
Don’t judge me. It’s totally normal to not feel happy all the time. It doesn’t mean that I am ungrateful. It just means that I am on the struggle bus for a minute. This happens to me sometimes, but not often, and I don’t always know why. It could be the cold winter weather getting me down. I think I suffer from seasonal affective disorder. The winter always makes me a little depressed. I do not like the cold very much (remember, I lived in Florida for twenty years before moving to Ripley). It could be because I haven’t felt too great physically the past several days. I think FGG brought a cold home to me from Vegas last week.
Emotions are meant to be felt and dealt with. I don’t stuff my feelings down. I acknowledge them, maybe I’ll have a “woe is me” moment, shed a few tears, and then pick myself up and do something to feel better.
Something that always helps me feel better when I am feeling blue is to redirect my mind to a decorating project. I realized yesterday that I haven’t engaged in a creative project in many months. FGG and I affectionately refer to as “Season One” of “We Moved to Ripley” Hope and I would spend full weeks redoing rooms, painting, moving furniture around, and making things in the Pine Street house pretty. This May marks the start of Season Three, and the story line has changed significantly since Season One. We moved a few blocks away to a house that doesn’t need much else, décor-wise. There was no decorating challenge here. I have been focusing my time on writing and pursuing a second masters online via Harvard University. Changing up my interiors hasn’t been top-of-mind. It’s good enough, I reasoned. A question came to mind: “good enough,” but: do I love it? I decided that I would walk around, room to room, with a discerning eye, and see what could go from “good” to “great.”
And, for me to stay “on brand”: I wanted to play this game by not buying anything new. I wanted to shop my house for existing décor items to use in a new way. This was the creative challenge I needed to quit feeling the blues.
Hope came to work here at the house yesterday morning, and during our morning meeting, I laid out the plan. She was on board and missed our decorating adventures as much as I did.
We walked around together and decided to tackle an easy project: the second story landing. I had written a previous column about changing the landing’s décor right when we bought this house nearly a year ago, and don’t want to spend too much time on how I changed it up this time, because I am still working on it. I want to just talk about one piece of furniture that got moved out of the landing when I changed it up. It’s a little 1920’s vanity. I gave the mirror away to my friend, Jennifer, in Season Two, because I didn’t really have a use for it. We moved the vanity from the landing into my master bedroom. Once I moved it, I began my process of placing items from around the house on and above it until I felt proud. It took five tries to get it to where I loved it. My “blue” feelings were replaced with feelings of satisfaction that I had accomplished what I set out to do: I not only made my house look better, but I made myself feel better.
There are times when you might struggle to get yourself out of a rut. If you find yourself sad for a prolonged period and cannot seem to get yourself out of it, you may need help—and the sooner you get it, the faster you can get back to enjoying life. Nothing is more important than your health, and that includes your mental health. Don’t be afraid to consult a mental health professional if you are having trouble coping. You are worth it!