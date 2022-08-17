Drew Davis

Family-friendly comedian, Drew Davis, will be performing at Dixie Theatre this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling (662) 993-ARTS.

 Courtesy

RIPLEY – The Ripley Arts Council/Dixie Theatre will host Comedian Drew Davis on Saturday.

