RIPLEY • Anna Luster was named the South Tippah School District Teacher of the Year during the district board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Last month, she was honored with Blue Mountain Teacher of the Year.
Luster has been an educator for over 12 years. The last four years, she has served as a first grade teacher at Blue Mountain Elementary.
"Our school is so proud of Mrs. Anna's accomplishments,” said Blue Mountain School Principal Kelly Gates “The honor of District Teacher of the Year is well deserved. I know that she will represent our school and our district well at the state level."
Luster is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She is currently working on a master’s degree in school counseling at Arkansas State University. She is also a member of the Mississippi Professional Educators Association.
“In the two years I have been at Blue Mountain, I have never known Mrs. Anna to complain or appear to have a bad day. Her attitude and work ethic are second to none,” states Gates.
Luster is a dedicated member of the Blue Mountain Faculty. She cares deeply about her students and treats each of them like her own according to Gates. Her willingness to adapt to the ever changing world of education makes her a stand out in the classroom.
Colleague Roxanne Ward commented, “Anna always comes to work with a smile. Her positive attitude is infectious to the faculty and she brightens her students’ day.”
Donna Knight, K-2 inclusion teacher at Blue Mountain added, ”Mrs. Anna is a wonderful teacher because she makes every child feel loved and successful, and she pushes her students to be the best they can be. She is always ready to celebrate her students’ accomplishments no matter how big or small.”
Gates said Luster is an asset to Blue Mountain School and they are proud to honor her with the title of Teacher of the Year.