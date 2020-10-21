ASHLAND • Ashland High School will hold their homecoming Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. against Myrtle.
The homecoming court maids are as follows: seventh grade, Victory Mckinnie and Paris Steward; eighth grade, Denise Black, Kabrea Mcclemore, and Aliyah Page; ninth grade, Christianna Hoyle and Talanna Hudson; tenth grade, Alyssia Hampton and Elysse Smith; and 12th grade, Marissa Gibson, Danterrika Hamer, Yasmyne Patterson, Kahlya Mckinnie, Ajirah Walker and Caitlyn Williams.
The homecoming court will be presented at halftime.