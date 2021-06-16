The Benton County Board of Education met April 19, 2021 at the Office of the Superintendent with the following members confirmed present: Katrina McGregor, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, Erma Poplar, Pete Howell, Superintendent, Brian Gresham, Pamela Gray, Assistant Superintendent, Tracy Clayton, Tom Stewart, Technology Dir., Erma Poplar, Candace Sanders, Board Clerk, Lori Whaley Shaw, Attorney (via Zoom), Tonya Kuhl, Director of Finance, Betty Page, Tinny Bryson, Annie Mason, Latasha Morgan, Tanitra Stigger, Jessica Spencer, Rochelle Thompson, Brenda Mason, Jordan Thompson, Neva Reaves, LaKeshia Steward, Ivy Steward, Patti Blanchard, Henry Reaves, Latasha Reaves Coleman, Naomi Reaves, BCSD Faculty and Staff (via Zoom), Community Members (via Zoom).
The meeting was called to order by President Katrina McGregor and commenced as an open meeting.
Comments and questions regarding ESSER spending options were addressed in front of the board by Tinny Bryson, Henry Reaves, Annine Mason, Neva Reaves. The following address the board via Zoom Sarita Thompson, Dr. Roy DeBerry and Darrious.
Superintendent Howell explained project possibilities and estimated costs of these options.
The floor was opened for additional questions or comments. The following addressed the board Betty Page, Henry Reaves, Neva Reaves, Naomi Reaves, Tinny Bryson, Dr. Roy DeBerry addressed the board via Zoom.
Assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray advised the board that she and Mrs. Kuhl will participate in a virtual meeting regarding ESSER II funding/application on April 21-23, and they will not complete the district’s application until after this meeting.
The board will hold a special called meeting on Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton County School District Central Office, to further discuss and vote on plans for accepting and utilizing ESSER II funds.
There being no further business, the Board voted to adjourn. Member Gresham made a motion to approve the minutes. Member Clayton seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.