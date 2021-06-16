The Benton County Board of Education meet via Zoom on April 20, 2021 for a Special Called Meeting with the following members Katrina McGregor, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton, Erma Poplar, Pete Howell, Superintendent; Pamela Gray, Assistant Superintendent; Tom Stewart, Technology Dir.; Candace Sanders, Board Clerk, Lori Whaley Shaw, Attorney; Tonya Kuhl, Director of Finance; BCSD Faculty and Staff, Community Members.
A Special-Called Board Meeting of the Benton County School District convened on April 20, 2021 at 5:37 p.m., after being duly noticed as required by Board Policy and the Mississippi Open Meetings Act. The meeting was called to order by President Katrina McGregor and commenced as an open meeting.
The Board voted to adopt the agenda. Member Gresham made a motion to approve the minutes. Member Clayton seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
After some discussion, Board Member Brian Gresham made a motion to rescind the action of April 12, 2021 to appoint Betty Page to fill the vacant District 2 board member position. Board Member Tracy Clayton seconded the motion. A vote was called for and cast as follows:
Votes cast for the motion: Katrina McGregor, Brian Gresham, Tracy Clayton.
Votes cast against the motion: Erma Poplar
The motion to rescind passed, and no other interim board member appointments were suggested at this time.
The board voted to put the position on the ballot for the November General Election, which will take place on Nov. 2, 2021. Member McGregor made a motion to approve the minutes. Member Gresham seconded the motion. Votes cast against the motion was Erma Poplar. The motion passed.
Attorney Lori Shaw will draft a Resolution to the Benton County Circuit Clerk and Board of Supervisors requesting the vacant District 2 School Board Member position to be placed on the Nov. 2, general election ballot. The qualified elector that receives the most votes in said election will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for District 2 Board Member.
There being no further business, the Board voted to adjourn. Member Gresham made a motion to approve the minutes. Member Poplar seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.