Benton County School Board held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 9. Superintendent Regina Biggers, board members Erma Poplar, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Katrina McGregor and Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roanne Hall and director of technology Tom Stewart were in attendance.
The board:
-- Approved agenda
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from Dec. 12, 2022
-- Approved executive session with various assistant teachers
-- No action was taken following the executive session
-- Heard a presentation by Bob Prescott of LED Solutions in which Prescott proposed for the district to sign a contract with LED Solutions, contract would allow LED Solutions to take over bulb distribution throughout all campuses and district office, allowing the district to save money on energy costs
-- Approved signing of a contract with LED Solutions, pending review of the contract by the board attorney
-- Heard a presentation from Valencia Bell with schoolstestprep.com in which Bell proposed working with the district on ACT preparation for students
-- Approved ACH origination agreement with Unity Bank
-- Approved monthly financial reports
-- Approved administrative designation and approval
-- Approved permission to request the use of an external facility in Marshall County
-- Approved permanent substitute transfer for Melissa Wilson at Ashland Elementary School
-- Approved personnel, William Witt as inclusion teacher at Ashland High School, Summer Witt as an interventionist at Ashland High School and Tawanda Campbell as a part-time interventionist at Ashland High School
-- Approved claims docket
-- Voted to table approval of policy JCAA due process, pending board attorney review
-- Approved consent agenda
-- Approved executive session for superintendent evaluation
-- No action was taken following the executive session
