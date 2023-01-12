rip-2023-01-12-news-bc-school-board-1
By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

Benton County School Board held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 9. Superintendent Regina Biggers, board members Erma Poplar, Patti Blanchard, Brian Gresham, Katrina McGregor and Tracy Clayton, board attorney Lori Shaw, assistant Superintendent Pamela Gray, business manager Roanne Hall and director of technology Tom Stewart were in attendance.

Newsletters

dustin.dial@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you