Blue Mountain • Blue Mountain College administrators announced that resident students will be returning to campus on Sunday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 11.
BMC President Dr. Barbara McMillin said students want to return to the traditional college classroom setting.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure our campus is as safe as we can make it,” McMillin states, “Our students are ready to come back and begin the semester.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, BMC has structured classes to ensure smaller class sizes and the opportunity for online instruction as needed. The College’s continuity plan encourages students to stay safe by practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, and good hygiene.
New student orientation and registration for applicants who did not meet the early registration deadline will take place on Monday, Jan. 11. In-person classes begin on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
For more information, current and potential students can contact Blue Mountain College’s Office of Admissions at 1-800-235-0136, or email admissions@bmc.edu or visit www.bmc.edu.
