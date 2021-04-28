HOSA state winners
Two students in the Health Science Core program at the Benton County Career Technical Center participated in the virtual state Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) competition recently. Erica Box, left, placed first in Pharmacology and Chevy Stewart, right,  placed third in Medical Assisting. Both students have been invited to participate in the HOSA International Leadership Competition in June. The program instructor is Stephanie Richardson.

