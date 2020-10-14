RIPLEY • After being temporarily closed since March due to COVID-19, the Ripley Boys & Girls Club has resumed its after-school program located inside the Ripley Elementary School. Unit Director Latoya Franklin and her staff have safety guidelines in place that allow members to once again enjoy the Club experience and are prepared to welcome more members.
The Club has a 1:10 employee/Club member ratio and will serve a maximum of 30 members. Staff also enforce additional safety procedures daily, including multiple temperature checks, curbside pickup and requiring masks for all members and staff to help eradicate the spreading of COVID-19.
While programming does look different due to social distancing, the key focus areas of the youth development organization are still in place. Members are able to begin homework, receive tutoring and enhance reading skills through programs such as Power Hour. They are also able to stay active in programs focused on healthy lifestyles and learn about issues such as peer pressure in programming known as SMART Moves.
The Boys & Girls Club of Ripley serves members 6-18 years of age. Club hours begin immediately after school until 6 p.m. Monday- Friday. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The after-school fee is $25 per semester. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
Membership applications may be downloaded at: www.bgcnms.org/join-a-club or you may pick up a copy by calling 662.837.9809 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It is the mission of Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.