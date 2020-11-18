RIPLEY • The South Tippah School District Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the district’s Oscar Shannon Building. Attending the meeting was Superintendent Tony Elliott, Board President Tim Clark, Members Kerry Cockrell, David Duncan, Wayne Jumper and Arnold Witt, and Board Attorney Price Elliott.
Superintendent Elliott gave the board an update on the status of COVID-19 cases in the district. At the time of the meeting the Blue Mountain junior high and high school girls’ basketball teams were under quarantine and there were precautions being taken in the district to reduce exposure.
Elliott reported that there is an ongoing project to improve the district’s wireless internet capacity and funds made available as part of the CARES act are being used to upgrade switches and increase hot spots. This work is ongoing with a goal of being completed in the coming weeks. An additional 605 Chromebooks have been delivered and now all students in the district have access to one for use in virtual learning.
Elliott informed the board the district plans to recognize an administrator and teacher of the year in the next few weeks.
The board approved the following agenda items:
• Employment of licensed and unlicensed personnel
• Additions to the substitute list for the district
• District Financial Statements
• Board policies related to general public relations, organizational relations, and educational agency relations.
• Training to be conducted by the Mississippi School Board Association as part of the yearly requirement for continuing education for board members.
The board adjourned with the next meeting to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8,at 5:15 pm.