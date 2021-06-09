Falkner Elementary School recently announced their final nine week's honor roll. Student's making the superintendent's list are as follows: Kindergarten – Sophie Kate Armstrong, Josie Faye Barkley, Leanna Paige Brooks, Zoey Raine Cox, Audrie Faye Creasie, Alyssa Beth Derrick, Halle Jade Glissen, Truitt Clark Gray, Keaton Scott Hayes, Madynn Rachel McCarary, Aria Joy Paseur, Katie Michele Darler Paul, Averie Brooke Quinn, Victoria Grace Waldon, Taylor Kennor Weatherly, Taylor Kate Wilbanks, Carter Wayne Wilkerson.
First grade – Aubrey Noel Alston, Rory Hazel Eaton, John Kenneth Estes, Kaegan Lee Holmes, Jaxonkeith Taven Wilbanks.
Second grade – Addisyn Alivia Box, Ava Lynn Dowdy, Graham Weston Essary, Ellie Morgan Evans, Cameron Gauge Floyd, Scarlett Hope Hopkins, Mallory Shea Ketchum, Adelyn Grace Quinn, Jax Scott Taylor.
Third grade – Allison Ruth Bennett, Kamia Takaiyah Carter, Samuel Lee Johnson, Tyson Laine Moore.
Fourth grade – Ryan Kincaid Alston, Kailyn Elizabeth McCamey, Jaxon Lee Omedeo, Asia Lenea’ Prather.
Fifth grade – Devon Thomas Bryant, Kensie Nicole Kennedy.
Sixth grade – Tryson Lee Barnes, Ava Rae West.
Student's making the principal’s list are as follows: Kindergarten – Carter Edward Alberson, Jace Lee Ferguson, Axl Slade Hopkins, Sawyer Lee Milam, Haydn Lee Pope, Jaxtin Elijah Ragan, Kolton Brantley Roberts.
First grade – Madison Lynn Barkley, Kendra Carrillo, Ella Klaire Miskelle Childs, Clayton Dale Derrick, Bekka Joy Fletcher, Cassie Lynn Jayden Follett, Chase Austin Gates, Everly Rae Ann Gates, Randi Kenzlie Paige Gates, Rhett Sawyer Hill, Taylor Elizabeth Luke, Charlotte Sophia Mansell, Carson Waylynn Page, Zen’daya Shyann Patrick, Seth Stephen Plaxico, Oliver Mayes Ralph, Cheyenne Elizabeth Rowell, Payslie Faith Russell.
Second grade – Angel Nicole Brooks, Ava Claire Burnett, Kadence Laine Childs, Paisley Cagel Garner, Braxton Kade Gates, Preston Kirk Jackson, Robert Lane Lumpkin, Kylee Rae McCamey, Manna Reese McCrary, Logan Aiden Pepper, Shumya Shunta Rucker, Jerrmy Ace Smith, Shaden Milo Wheaton.
Third grade – Darren River Alberson, Abby Jade Barkley, Garrett Steele Butler, Richard Michael Dean Davis, Sophie Elizabeth Dixon, Kennedy Alese Estes, Amberly Grace Holley, Alexis Elizabeth Robinson, Daisee Lynn Rowland, Aubrey Lynn Rutherford, Addison Jade Scroggins, Skylar Lane Thomas.
Fourth grade – Mckenzie Renea Burnett, Aylissa Faith Burroughs, Maddalyn Elizabeth Goodin, Brinley Koll Hames, Landon Gregory Ketchum, Austin Ryan Quinn, Audrey Cheyann Swinford, Chloe Ann Weatherly, Kaleb Peyton White, Serenity Jolyn Wilson.
Fifth grade – Asa Cole Childs, Lauren Dianne Collums, Easton Zane Gates, Britlyn Sophie-Fay Goodson, Hannah Faye Howell, Cooper Hayes Jordan, Cassie Allyson-Harriann March, Elijah James Rowell, Brayden Paul Wilson.
Sixth grade – Edilberto Aburto, Tatum Jene Alsup, Lexie Kate Evans, Taylor Elise Garner, Bradley Lewis Heath,Sophie Renee Hebert, Josiah Amos McCrary, Kaliegh Gabrielle Morrison, Emanuel Storm Perez, Aubrey Kate Stubbs, Hayden Shay Ward, Caylee Tykera Washington, Marley Marie Wilburn, Logan Ridge Wooley.