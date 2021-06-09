Falkner High School recently announced their final nine week's honor roll. Student's making the superintendent's list are as follows: Seventh grade – Dalton James Chitwood
Eighth grade – John Blake Butler, Hannah Grace Gates, Sumayah Sky Hines, Jackson Brady Jordan, Zaida Cailin March, Chloe Rowland, Lillian Sansing, Gavin Wesley Wooley.
Ninth grade – Johnathan Kane Floyd, Gael Meza.
Tenth grade – Autumn Marie Bostick, Emmalee Mchale Clemmer, Harley Claire Garner, John Hunter Griffin, Maggie Grace King, Aidan J Quinn, Chandler Edis Ray, Kelsey Rogers.
Eleventh grade – Emma Carol Bates, Alyvia Celeste Floyd, Elijah Cain Janes, Alison Ann Denise Jeter, Corey Bryson Kennedy, Brianna Alexis Pope, Nathan Ryan Taylor, Harley Kollette Wade, Emma Grace Windham.
Twelfth grade – Daylon Miguel Crum, Erika Leann Davis, Dixee Cole Drewery, Ana Karen Garcia, Micheal Vincent Hayes, Logan Leigh Hopkins, Austin Cole Jackson, Clayton Maddox Jordan, John Devin Jordan, Lucas Andrew Lewis, Eric Austin Long, Jeremiah Deshani Mitchell, Bricen Gene Stroupe, Austin Tapp Sullivan, Shannon Elizabeth Wilbanks.
Student's making the principal’s list are as follows: Seventh grade – Tripp Allen Barnes, Austin Lee Byrd, Sierra Renae Gross, Kailyn Marie Harris, Eliah Samuel Heavener, John Charles Eli Hopper, A’lysse Jimmea Hudson, Graydon Lee Newby, Charlee Alics Rowland, Chloe Danielle Wilbanks, Ella Katherine Wilson.
Eighth grade – Emanuel Aburto, Alexis Haven Allen, Bailey Garrett Boswell, Christopher Wyatt Gray, Abigail Hebert, Brian Clay Little, Jaxon Lee McDaniel, Mallie Marie Mitchell, Myles Matthew Mitchell, Aniyah Shontrell Prather, Gerardo Ruedas, Londone Tykeria Smith, Kyleigha Lorraine Strickland.
Ninth grade – Alley Alaine Bates, Macari Latrice Chatman, Kayleigh Madison Cunningham, Caden Miller Jackson, Peyton Allen Matthews, Benjamin Wyatt McDaniel, Brayden Matthew Moore, Natalie Grace Morrison, Easton Mitchell Newby, Angela Brynn Pawlowski, A’myiah Leighanna Peterson, Cassidy Elizabeth Pope, Julia Leann Waldon, Riley McKenzie Wicker, Kallie Renae Wilbanks, Shelbi Lynne Wilbanks.
Tenth grade – Edith Estrella Aburto, Franklin Darren Ross Binkley, Bo Hunter Brady, Dylan Lee Byrd, Mickayla Randall Byrd, Morgan Edrie Cornelius, Heavenly Faith Diane Crum, Mary Callie Davis, Katelyn Marie Hinson, Carlin Robert Johnson, Candace Elaine Rowland, Rodrigo Ruedas, Logan Reed Wilbanks.
Eleventh grade – Anna Grace Butler, Taylor Clemmer, Tarralyn Sequoya Cook, Rebecca Lane Crawford, Robert Nicholas Daniel, Caitlyn Olissa Mathis, Edward Shane Odell, Dylan Eugene Smith, Ethan William Smith, Jorjia Gail Smith.
Twelfth grade – Austin Cole Bonee, Dalton Ray Butler Brown, Michael Bradley Bullard, Zion Christopher Grizzard, Lesley Hope King, Ava Elizabeth Palmer, Hanna Mae Ramer, Reed Yates Street, Madison Frances Vick.