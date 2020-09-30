FALKNER • Falkner High School postponed it's homecoming festivities Wednesday morning due to COVID-19. The game will go on as planned this week but the court and parade are now set for Friday, Nov. 6. Falkner takes the field at 7 p.m. Friday against Myrtle.
Pictured are the 2020 homecoming maids: front row, Clancy Akins, Football Maid; Dixee Drewery, Senior Maid; Leslie King, Senior Maid; and Ava Palmer, Senior Maid; back row, Alyssa Palmer, Freshman Maid; Harley Garner, Sophomore Maid; and Arieonna Sanford, Junior Maid.