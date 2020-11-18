TIPLERSVILLE • The North Tippah School Board held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12. Attending the meeting were Superintendent S. Johnson Smith, Board President Leann Martindale, Board Members Ronnie Huddleston, Jim Jackson, Greg James, and Allen McMillan, and Board Attorney Arch Bullard.
Superintendent Smith provided the board with an update on the relocation of the district office to the newly acquired Xcavator’s building as well as the status of the new classrooms at Walnut High School. Smith also updated the board on the COVID-19 cases in the district. At this time the junior high and high school girls’ basketball teams at Falkner are quarantined and Falkner High School students are operating under the district’s hybrid schedule for the next week.
The following agenda items were approved by the board:
• Use of the Walnut High School Gymnasium for a youth basketball league sponsored by the Town of Walnut
• Contract with the Rodabough Educational Group
• The addition of substitute teachers to the existing district list
• The Mississippi School Board Association’s Policy Revisions
• Annual review of policies related to public relations, organizational relations, and relations with educational agencies.