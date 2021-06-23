Henderson, Tennessee • Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 spring semester.
To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
FHU congratulates the following students honored during the spring 2021 semester:
Katherine Harrison who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, was named to the President’s List, Emily Chapman who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, was named to the Dean’s List, Abby Simmons is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, was named to the Dean’s List, all of Ripley.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.