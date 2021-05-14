Ally Gresham

Ally Gresham

 By TINA CAMPBELL MEADOWS Southern Sentinel

On Thursday, May 13, at the Hickory Flat Robing and Awards Ceremony, Ally Gresham was awarded the Kevin Simpson Memorial Scholarship by the Benton County Farm Bureau.  The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Benton County in memory of past president Kevin Simpson, who passed away in March, 2015, and is for $1,000.  The award was presented to Gresham by Gloria Fortner, Women’s Chairperson of Benton County Farm Bureau. 

tina.campbell@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus