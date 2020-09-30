BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College alumnae Haley Sipes’ work will be on display in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery on the Northeast Booneville campus beginning Wednesday, October 13 through November 9.
Sipes of Ashland first began her artistic training at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A recent graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with a bachelor’s dress in fine arts with an emphasis on drawing and painting, Sipes’ work has been exhibited in the Mississippi Collegiate Art Competition every year since 2018. She also received multiple awards of Excellence while earning her BFA since 2017.
Upon completing her degree, her work was published in Putting Wings on Ideas: How Content Travels and Becomes Popular. Her recent work explores the idea of the ocean’s depths to psychological depths.
“My artwork is mainly a collection of oil, watercolor, and mixed media paintings,” Sipes explained. “Over the past few years, I have made work in multiple mediums exploring diverse themes. Themes I often explore are of absence, family, time, ambiguity, nostalgia, isolation, and the unknown.
“My work is often inspired by literature that relates to those themes, such as Crossing the Bar by Alfred Tennyson. This exhibition integrates a variety of works containing imagery associated with being under the ocean’s depths. This is the main theme and unifying element in my body of work.
“The artwork featured in this exhibition is a personal narrative comparing the literal theme of depth to psychological depths,” Sipes continued. “Submerged in Memory exposes the depths of loss while preserving the memory of my deceased father. Yet above those depths, Revival unveils the embodiment of forgiveness and healing.”
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Masks are required.