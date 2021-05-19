More than 300 Benton and Tippah County seniors from seven area high schools are expected to trade their text books for diplomas this week.
Falkner High School and Pine Grove High School will kick things off Thursday, May 20, both with graduation ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. Falkner’s graduation will take place on the Eagles' football field while the Panthers' graduation ceremony will be held in the the Pine Grove gymnasium.
Blue Mountain High School, Ripley High School and Walnut High School will hold their graduations on Friday, May 21. Blue Mountain’s ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Blue Mountain College. There is a limit of seven tickets per student.
Ripley’s and Walnut’s ceremonies will both begin at 7 p.m. The Wildcats' will receive their diploma on the Walnut High School football field while the graduating Tigers' will have their ceremony in the Ripley Event Center.
On Saturday, May 22, Benton County schools will hold the last of the graduation ceremonies. Ashland High School’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium and Hickory Flat High School seniors will take their final walk at 2 p.m. in the Rebels' gymnasium.
