Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Gaven Pierce Lefler BS, Bagley College of Engineering of Blue Mountain; Shawn Tyler Hearn BS, College of Education of Falkner, Andrew Fulton Bain BS, Bagley College of Engineering, Emily Morgan Davis BA, College of Arts & Sciences, Summa Cum Laude, Hannah Joy Davis BS, College of Education, Summa Cum Laude, Jose Eduardo Guerrero BS, College of Arch, Art & Design, Jerika Alice Johnson BS, College of Forest Resources, Neal M King BS, Bagley College of Engineering, Colby Wayne Stroupe BBA, College of Business, Cum Laude all of Ripley; Andrew Dylan Surber BS, College of Education of Tiplersville, Meredith Taylor Bell BS, College of Education, Magna Cum Laude, Luke Stephen Bennett BS, Bagley College of Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, Erin Payne Hardin BS, College of Arts & Sciences all of Walnut.