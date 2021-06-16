Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Students are Carley Morgan Hill, Liza Grace Mckibben all of Dumas; Charlie Jo Childers, Emily Morgan Davis, Hannah Joy Davis, Joseph Conner Griffin, Kylie Henry, Macon M Lence, Nicole Mejia, Anna Claire Miskelly, Peyton D Shappley all of Ripley; Landon L Gaillard, Isabella Renee Harrison of Tiplersville; Meredith Taylor Bell, Luke Stephen Bennett, Christopher Dylan Colucci, Vivian M Martindale, Caroline M Wilbanks all of Walnut;
Below is the Mississippi State University DEANS’ List for the 2021 spring semester for your county.
Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Students are Haley R Harrell of Falkner; Tyler Dean Grisham, Aleigha Kaye Nance, Garrett Andrew Patzius, Timothy Landis Penro, Landon Allen Smith, Kristen O Storey, Colby Wayne Stroupe all of Ripley; Andrew Dylan Surber of Tiplersville; Erin Elizabeth Lester, Avery Nicole Mullins of Walnut.